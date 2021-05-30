Emirex Token (EMRX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $360,691.00

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Emirex Token has a total market capitalization of $12.64 million and $360,691.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Emirex Token has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Emirex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

Emirex Token Profile

Emirex Token is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

