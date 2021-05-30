Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,212,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 237,944 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Energy Transfer worth $24,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

