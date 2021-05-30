Energy Web Token Trading Up 26.5% Over Last 7 Days (EWT)

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 30th. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $261.09 million and $1.44 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.69 or 0.00024208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token’s launch date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

