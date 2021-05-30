Energycoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.00 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 30th. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $92,197.07 and $9.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 43.1% higher against the US dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00035629 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00031864 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009363 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.