Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 803.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of NUEM stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $34.81. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $31.87.

