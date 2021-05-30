Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,292.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $152,340. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

