Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 117,957 Shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) by 276.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,957 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 22.94% of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CID. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,459,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CID opened at $33.87 on Friday. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

