Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 120,106 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 170.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Leslie’s worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,286,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,834,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

