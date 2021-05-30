Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,543 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,543 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of PROS worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of PROS by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at $35,731,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PROS by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PROS by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter.

PROS stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PROS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,719.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $508,151.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,646 shares of company stock worth $2,023,492 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

