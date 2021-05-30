Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,174 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in Globe Life by 30.2% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Globe Life by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.34.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,739.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,900 shares of company stock worth $26,142,609. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

