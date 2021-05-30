Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,900,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,600,000 after buying an additional 723,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,071,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,389,000 after buying an additional 640,263 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,531.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 333,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 312,957 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 196,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $69.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.13. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

