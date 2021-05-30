Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 125.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 30.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 199,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,725,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 30.8% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:SSD opened at $112.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $76.68 and a one year high of $119.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.96.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.