Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 235.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,246 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth about $54,044,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 511,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 77,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth about $19,909,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth about $4,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $40.08 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.8338 dividend. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.