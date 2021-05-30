Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,263 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $555,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 10.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 12.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STNE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $65.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

