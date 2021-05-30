Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Element Solutions worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

ESI opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

