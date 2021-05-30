Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $41.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.40. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

