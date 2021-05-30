Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.58 Million Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,067,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,463,000 after purchasing an additional 129,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,260,000 after acquiring an additional 489,602 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 862,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,772 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,780,000 after acquiring an additional 173,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,485,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $209.26 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.50 and a 200-day moving average of $219.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPGP. Benchmark raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.77.

In other news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,624. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

