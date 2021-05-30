Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,783 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $799,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5,436.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,431,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $164.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.19 and a 1 year high of $176.84.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

