Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.79 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $249.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.42. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $138.28 and a 1 year high of $258.59.

