Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fox Factory worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,613,000 after buying an additional 75,135 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $155.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.69 and a 200-day moving average of $125.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.81. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.94 and a 52 week high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Insiders have sold a total of 61,606 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,573 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.