Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,545 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,391,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,471,000 after acquiring an additional 411,200 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,936,000 after acquiring an additional 345,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,427,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,682 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 90.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.