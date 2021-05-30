Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,794 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

HTA opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 105.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

