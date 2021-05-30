Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,463 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.83% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDMO. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 189.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $358,000.

Get Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $48.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.