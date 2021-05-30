Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.02 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,871 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

REXR opened at $55.23 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

