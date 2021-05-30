Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.15 Million Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of LHC Group worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG opened at $196.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.45 and a 200 day moving average of $202.60. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.43 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.