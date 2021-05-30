Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000.

IGOV opened at $53.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.04. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

