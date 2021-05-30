Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 11.29% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DURA. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,438,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 478.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 105,226 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DURA opened at $31.14 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.