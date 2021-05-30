Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $5,844,588.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 836,063 shares in the company, valued at $111,371,952.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,500 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,216 shares of company stock worth $26,922,812. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $136.66 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $77.75 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.72.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

