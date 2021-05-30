Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Nomad Foods worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 22.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

