Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of TopBuild worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TopBuild by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 863.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Truist lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.42.

NYSE BLD opened at $198.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $104.52 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.30.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,017 shares of company stock worth $3,099,689 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.