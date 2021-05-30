Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,519 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of AerCap worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

AER stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average is $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.44.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens raised shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

