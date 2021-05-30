Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

BLOK opened at $45.82 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $62.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31.

