Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 83,180 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,179 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,846,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $29.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus raised Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.