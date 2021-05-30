Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,822 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,724,000 after purchasing an additional 37,032 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 286,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 34,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 360,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,800 shares of company stock worth $2,048,967 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $65.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average is $58.54. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

