Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Lancaster Colony worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LANC. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 825.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $186.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.21. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $146.74 and a 1-year high of $193.66.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

