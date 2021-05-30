Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,449 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,997,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $116,943,000 after buying an additional 417,412 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after buying an additional 155,670 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 464.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 185,366 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after buying an additional 152,511 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,921 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after buying an additional 142,363 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIMO opened at $65.97 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

