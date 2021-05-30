Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,441 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTLS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 23,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 955.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

FTLS stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $48.21.

