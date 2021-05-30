Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,691 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.13% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $69.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.29. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.16 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.