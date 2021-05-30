Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,372 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,372 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Clean Harbors worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLH. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $1,177,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,775,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.05. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,077 shares of company stock worth $2,865,954 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

