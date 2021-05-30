Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,674 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $297.68 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $140.01 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

