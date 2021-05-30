Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 271,760 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 271,760 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $118,366,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,757,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,685,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,991 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,721,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,917,000 after buying an additional 630,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,730,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,493,000 after buying an additional 546,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

