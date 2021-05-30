Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 42,110 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,110 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,073 shares during the period. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 8,946,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,275,000 after acquiring an additional 65,834 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,265,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

