Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $4.86 Million Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $132,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FERG opened at $135.98 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $138.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.37.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 22.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

