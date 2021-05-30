ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will post $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.64. ePlus posted earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ePlus.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. ePlus’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $621,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,135.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,413. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,175,000 after buying an additional 100,582 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,231,000 after buying an additional 90,567 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after buying an additional 46,970 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.32. ePlus has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $107.64.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.