Era Swap Price Tops $0.0058 (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last week, Era Swap has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Era Swap has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and $79,959.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Era Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

Era Swap (ES) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

