Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Position Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 152.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after buying an additional 71,225 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 23,740 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $2,049,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

WTRG stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.00. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

