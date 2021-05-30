Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Reaches $0.0057

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $44,801.24 and approximately $49,119.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

About Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801,697 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.