Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) Price Reaches $4.75 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Stake (CURRENCY:ETHYS) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Stake has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. Ethereum Stake has a total market capitalization of $950,722.05 and approximately $65.00 worth of Ethereum Stake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Stake coin can now be purchased for $4.75 or 0.00013250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Stake’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Ethereum Stake’s official website is ethereumstake.farm . Ethereum Stake’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

