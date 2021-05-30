EUNO (EUNO) Achieves Market Cap of $8.94 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 44.3% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $8.94 million and $3,733.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.72 or 0.01119716 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,215,933,189 coins and its circulating supply is 6,215,933,844 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

