Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 639.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 220,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 190,943 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 812,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,363,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 1.89.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AQUA shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

In related news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,676,300. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

